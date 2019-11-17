Three including two brothers gunned down in Pasrur

PASRUR: Three including two brothers were gunned down on Sunday in Pasrur, a district of Sialkot, Punjab, over an unknown reason, ARY News reported.

According to the police, three were shot dead, who were identified two brothers named Akmal and Imran and their worker.

The bodies were moved to autopsy to a nearby medical facility. The incident took place early in the morning, investigations are underway, said the local police.

Earlier on November 11, at least five people were gunned down and four others were injured in an armed clash between two rival groups over a property dispute in Lahore.

Read more: Policeman martyred, two wounded in Islamabad firing

According to the police, the firing incident took place in Lahore’s area of Batapur.

Police had said that Amjad Group had shot and injured a member of the Rafaqat Group a couple of days earlier over the property dispute.

On the way to the police station, armed men of both groups traded fire in Batapur area. Police said that 9MM and 30 bore pistols were used in the firing.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Comments

comments