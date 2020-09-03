Web Analytics
Three injured as fire erupts at Keamari oil terminal

KARACHI: At least three people have been injured as a result of fire broke out at an oil terminal in Karachi’s Keamari, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted injured to the Burns Ward at Civil Hospital. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet.

According to Rangers officials, water board hydrants and more fire brigade vehicles have been called to assist in dousing the flames, while the area has been cordoned off.

The Pakistan Navy has also dispatched its teams to douse fire erupted at Keamari oil terminal.

Meanwhile, traffic towards Keamari has also been diverted by placing a container on the road leading to the port.

