Three civilians injured in Indian firing from across LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: In yet another ceasefire violation, three civilians, including two women, were injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) due to the unprovoked firing by Indian army troops from across the restive Line of Control (LoC), said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the Indian forces initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rakhchikri sector along the LoC targeting civilian population.

Three civilians, including two women, residents of Akhori village, were injured in the shelling, said ISPR. The injured were shifted to the hospital.

The ISPR said that Pakistan army troops effectively responded to the Indian firing.

Earlier on July 20, a 20-year-old civilian had been injured in unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said.

According to ISPR, the Indian army troops had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in the Baghsar sector along LOC targeting the civil population.

The statement had read that a 20 year-old-boy, resident of Mehtika village had received critical injuries and evacuated to a nearby hospital for necessary medical care.

