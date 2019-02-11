SANGHAR: Collision between a passenger van and another vehicle claimed three lives and left 15 injured on Nawabshah Road near Rawatyani in Sanghar on Monday.

Rescue sources said the injured were shifted to a hospital in Nawabshah, for lack of staff and proper facilities in the locality of the incident.

Police said the accident took place because of speeding.

On February 6, at least 15 passengers had burnt to death, when a passenger coach had caught fire after smashing into a wagon at the Indus Highway in Karak.

The dreadful road crash had taken place near Tabi Kho Stop as a DI Khan-Peshawar bound passenger coach rammed into a wagon, coming from opposite side, resulting in death of 13 passengers on the spot.

Soon after the incident, the locals had reached the spot and moved four injured passengers to a nearby medical facility, but two of them had succumbed to their injuries, raising the death toll to 15.

In a similar road mishap that occurred on January 22, in Balochistan’s area of Lasbella, where a bus had caught fire after meeting a collision with the truck, killing 25 persons including women and children on the spot.

