Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Sanghar: Three killed, 15 injured in road accident

Three, killed, passenger van, collides, vehicle, Sanghar

SANGHAR: Collision between a passenger van and another vehicle claimed three lives and left 15 injured on Nawabshah Road near Rawatyani in Sanghar on Monday.

Rescue sources said the injured were shifted to a hospital in Nawabshah, for lack of staff and proper facilities in the locality of the incident.

Police said the accident took place because of speeding.

On February 6, at least 15 passengers had burnt to death, when a passenger coach had caught fire after smashing into a wagon at the Indus Highway in Karak.

Read More: 15 passengers burnt to death as coach catches fire after collision in Karak

The dreadful road crash had taken place near Tabi Kho Stop as a DI Khan-Peshawar bound passenger coach rammed into a wagon, coming from opposite side, resulting in death of 13 passengers on the spot.

Soon after the incident, the locals had reached the spot and moved four injured passengers to a nearby medical facility, but two of them had succumbed to their injuries, raising the death toll to 15.

In a similar road mishap that occurred on January 22, in Balochistan’s area of Lasbella, where a bus had caught fire after meeting a collision with the truck, killing 25 persons including women and children on the spot.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Ready to support Pakistan, says IMF chief

Pakistan

LHC to resume hearing on Shehbaz’s bail petition today

Pakistan

Intra-Afghan talks: US envoy to visit Pakistan, Afghanistan during six-nation tour

Pakistan

SHC allows family meeting with Uzair Baloch


ARY NEWS URDU