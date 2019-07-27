Three of a family killed as car plunges into river in Upper Dir

MALAKAND: At least three members of family were killed and three others injured when their car plunged into a river in Upper Dir area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday night, ARY News reported.

According to the derails, local people retrieved the bodies and the injured from the river and shifted them to the hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment.

Sources said that a man, his wife and his daughter drowned to death in the sad incident. The sources further said that the ill-fated family was heading to nearby village when their car plunged into the river.

Earlier on July 12, at least eight members of a family had been killed and eight others sustained injuries when their jeep had plunged into the River Indus in Mansehra.

Police and rescue officials had rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and the bodies to the hospital after retrieving them from the ravine.

The ill-fated family was on its way to a hospital in Dasu when their jeep plunged into the river, the police had said. The police had further said that all the deceased and the injured belonged to the same family.

