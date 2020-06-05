Three killed, several injured as passenger coach rams into shop

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE: Three people were killed and several others were wounded when a speeding passenger coach rammed into a shop in Naushehro Feroze on Friday.

As per details of the appalling incident, a Punjab-bound passenger coach from Karachi met an accident at the National Highway near Kandiaro, a tehsil of district Naushehro Feroze.

As a result a mother along with her two daughters lost her life. The girls were aged between 8 to 10 years. The deceased family is said to be resident of Shikarpur.

Getting information about the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted bodies and the injured of the incident to Taluka Hospital Kandiaro.

Read more: Train crushes five people to death in Sukkur

In a separate incident of same in nature on May 26, at least four people were crushed to death when a passenger train hit the car in Pattoki.

According to rescue sources, the passenger train smashed into a car near the Landa Phattak area, killing four people on the spot.

Rescue teams had shifted the bodies and injured to the nearby hospital for legal formalities and treatment.

Comments

comments