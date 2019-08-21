Web Analytics
Groom among three killed in Chaman road accident

Chaman accident

CHAMAN: At least three people including a groom were killed and two others injured in a road accident near Shela Bagh, a town in Qilla Abdullah district of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the family was heading to their house from Chaman when their car collided with a speedy passenger coach, resulting in the death of the groom and two others.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, said levies sources.

Earlier in this month, at least seven people were killed and a person was injured when a passenger coach smashed into a pickup on Quetta-Chaman highway.

Read More: Seven of a family killed in road accident near Lasbela

Levies sources said that the dreadful road accident took place near Jungle piralizai on Quetta-Chaman highway. The sources said that the coach overturned after the accident.

Rescue officials shifted the injured and the bodies to the hospital for treatment and medico-legal formalities. Cause of the accident is yet to be determined, the sources added.

