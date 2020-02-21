Three of a family killed in Faisalabad road accident

FAISALABAD: Three people of a family were killed and three others sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Faisalabad on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to police a man and his two minor children were killed while his wife and two other children received serious wounds when their car collided head-on with another vehicle on the motorway in Samundri area of Faisalabad.

Rescue officials, after being informed, shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the accident.

Read More: At least 16 wedding guests killed in Jhal Magsi road accident

Earlier on February 15, at least 13 passengers including women and children had been killed while 30 others injured when a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jhal Magsi district.

According to police, the ill-fated bus was on its way to Shikarpur from Khuzdar. The bus overturned when it reached Bareecha area, killing 16 persons. According to Levies’ sources,’ the injured had been shifted to Civil Hospital Jhal Magsi for treatment.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had expressed grief sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Jhal Magsi accident.

Comments

comments