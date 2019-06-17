Three killed, five others injured over family dispute

KHUSHAB: Family dispute claimed three lives and injuries to five others in Punjab’s area of Quaid-e-abad, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the police, firing took place in Quaid-e-Abad over family dispute. The bodies and the injured were moved to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

No arrests were made till the last report.

Earlier on May 21, in a separate incident of multiple shootings in Karachi, three people were gunned down and two others sustained bullet wounds over land dispute in the city.

Fire broke out between two groups Karachi’s area of Gulshan-e-Maymar, resulting in the death of three and injuries to two others.

Additional Police Surgeon, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Dr Saleem Shaikh said three people succumbed to their bullet wounds on the way while being shifted to the hospital, while two others critically injured are under treatment.

“The incident took place over land dispute”, said SHO Gulshan-e-Maymar.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur had said, efforts underway for the arrest of the assailant

