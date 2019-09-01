Web Analytics
Three killed as wall collapses due to rain in Lahore

Wall collapse Lahore
File Photo

LAHORE: At least three people were killed and two others sustained injuries as a wall collapsed due to heavy rain in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to Rescue sources, the wall of a house collapsed in Salamatpura area. As a result, three people Sajid (25), Sajawal (27) and Ali Bota (25) died on-the-spot.

The Rescue 1122 shifted injured to the hospital for medical treatment and completed the relief operation.

On the other hand, at least five people including woman and children drowned while swimming into the Hub stream on Sunday, whereas, rescue teams recovered four dead bodies during the operation.

The deceased people in the incident include 34-year-old Mahjabeen, 13-year-old Hafsa, 10-year-old Hamza and four-year-old Areeb.

In a separate incident on Sunday (today), at least two young men drowned into Keenjhar Lake while fishing near Jhampur spot in Thatta.

