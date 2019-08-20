Three of a family killed over property dispute in Bannu

BANNU: At least three members of a family were gunned down over a property dispute between two brothers in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Police said that two other persons of the same family were also injured during the armed clash in Mandan area of Bannu. A man, his son and a daughter were killed in the incident, the officials said and added that his other son and daughter-in-law received bullet injuries.

After getting information, the police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

The cause of the incident was stated to be a property dispute; however, the police said that investigation was underway into the incident.

Read More: Man kills brother over property dispute, commits suicide

Earlier on March 10, a man had gunned down his brother over a property dispute and had committed suicide in Karachi.

The senior superintendent of police East had said that spouse of a brother had also received bullet injury during the fighting in PECHS Block 6 area. The police official had said that further investigation was underway.

Comments

comments