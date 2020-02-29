Three killed in roof-collapse incidents in Jhang

JHANG: Two children and a woman were killed in two separate incidents of roof collapse in Jhang district on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials, after being informed rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The officials said that the roofs collapsed due to the heavy downpour in the city.

Earlier on February 26, at least three persons had lost their lives and five others wounded when the roof of a madrassah had collapsed in Lahore.

Read More: Roof collapse of madrassah kills three, injures five in Lahore

The incident took place in Lahore’s Chungi Amar Sadhu area where three persons had died including 50-year-old Karim, 50-year-old Irshad and 23-year-old Nadeem.

Rescue officials had rushed to the scene immediately and shifted the affected people to a nearby hospital. Rescue sources told media that the incident occurred due to digging land inside the seminary.

