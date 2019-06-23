Three killed as trailer hits motorbike near Port Qasim in Karachi

KARACHI: At least three people were killed when a trailer hit their motorcycle near Port Qasim in Karachi, ARY News reported.

A speedy trailer crushed the three people to death near the mausoleum of Hussain Shah, police said. Rescue officials said that two people were killed on the spot while one succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The officials said that the bodies were taken the hospital for medico-legal formalities and then kept at a morgue for identification.

Earlier on May 8, one person had lost his life and a woman sustained severe wounds, when a dumper had hit a motorcycle in the wee hours in the city’s Nagan Chowrangi area.

As per details, the man who got killed was identified as Pervaiz whereas the other injured person was his 30-year-old wife Parveen.

After witnessing the accident, few enraged individuals had torched the dumper, however, the vehicle’s driver had successfully fled.

