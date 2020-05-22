Three killed, two injured in Jamshoro road mishap

HYDERABAD: Three people were dead and two others were injured, when a truck loaded with gravel fallen over a car at Jamshoro Toll Plaza, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the police, the truck fell over the nearby car after losing its balance at the Toll Plaza Jamshoro. As a result three people, who were going to Lahore from Karachi were dead.

Getting information of the dreadful incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted bodies to the Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

Earlier on February 15, at least 13 passengers including women and children were killed while 30 others injured when a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jhal Magsi district.

According to police, the ill-fated bus was on its way to Shikarpur from Khuzdar. The bus overturned when it reached Bareecha area, killing 16 persons. According to Levies’ sources,’ the injured had been shifted to Civil Hospital Jhal Magsi for treatment.

