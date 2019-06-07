Three killed as vehicle blasts in Ziarat

QUETTA: At least three people were killed and three others were injured on Friday when a vehicle exploded in Ziarat, ARY News reported.

According to police, the blast took place near the shrine of Baba Kharwari in Ziarat.

The injured persons include two women, they added.

Police officials were yet to confirm the exact nature of the blast, however, as per initial reports, the explosion may have occurred due to a CNG cylinder.

Rescue officials have shifted wounded persons to a local hospital for medical treatment, whereas, two among them were shifted to Quetta.

Assistant Commissioner Ziarat told media that the vehicle was rented by the affected family belonging to Karachi which visits Ziarat for picnicking on Eid holidays.

Police officials said that the dead bodies will be handed over to the relatives after completion of legal procedures.

