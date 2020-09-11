‘Three mega projects to be inaugurated in Karachi’

KARACHI: Admitting that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) led Sindh government has failed to resolve the major issue of Karachi, Sindh’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that all stakeholders have to work jointly for speedy development and betterment of the port city, ARY News reported.

Speaking in ARY News special transmission Karachi Ka Muqadma, Murtaza Wahab said that People of Karachi are facing different problems and the provincial government wants to resolve all Karachi’s woes.

“I admit that people are angry with the government and their anger is legitimate as things did not worked out in Karachi that way as it should have,” said Wahab and added that three mega projects of Karachi will be completed in next sixty days.

“Three mega projects of Karachi would be inaugurated in next three months including Malir Expressway,” announced Murtaza Wahab while speaking in ARY News special transmission.

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that Sindh government for the first time has agreed to work with Centre for the betterment of Karachi and issues pertaining to sewerage, water, and construction of roads must be done on a priority basis.

