Three of a family die in Karachi road mishap

KARACHI: Three members of a family were killed when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck near Qayyumabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The bodies were identified after 11-hours of the incident in the morgue of Chipa center. The bodies were identified through biometric identification.

As per details, Jameel, his wife Amna and their son, Muhammad were killed, who are residents of Korangi No 3.

The brother of deceased Jameel while talking to the mediamen outside Chipa center said, his brother along with family was going to Maripur, when they met an accident near Qayyumabad.

According to eyewitnesses, all the victims died on the spot.

In another accident on September 6, a dumper overturned on a rickshaw carrying school children at Zafarwal road, killing at least eight people.

A dumper while transporting stones overturned on a rickshaw when the driver overtaking the tri-wheeler at Zafarwal Shakargarh road, leaving eight people dead including seven school children and the rickshaw driver, rescue sources said.

Five children were seriously injured in the mishap, according to the sources. Dumper driver fled from the scene after the incident.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the deadly incident called report from the officials and ordered legal action against the people responsible for the negligence.

