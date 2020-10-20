Three men handed down death sentence for kidnapping girl in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on Tuesday handed down death sentence to three men over kidnapping a girl for ransom in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

The court, after finding them guilty of kidnapping a girl for ransom, awarded the death penalty to the culprits. The court also ordered confiscation of movable and immovable properties of the convicts.

The ATC handed each of the trio death sentences on two counts.

It is pertaining to mention here that the convicts had abducted a 14-year-old girl in Rawalpindi and demanded Rs10 million as ransom from her parents. Later, the culprits released the girl after receiving Rs3 million.

