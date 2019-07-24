Three minor girls die after consuming toxic beverage in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: At least three minor girls died after consuming poisonous soft drinks in Pakpattan on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, four minor girls consumed toxic soft drinks during a marriage ceremony at Arifwala village in Pakpattan. The children were shifted to hospital where three of them were pronounced dead.

The deceased were identified as 6-year-old Mariah, 5-year-old Fatima and 5-year-old Misha. However, 6-year old Saira was in critical condition at Sahiwal District Hospital.

Sources said that the minor girls bought the beverages from shops in the village. The Punjab Food Authority, after collecting samples, sealed the shops. Police lodged a case against the shopkeepers and initiated investigations into the issue.

Earlier on February 22, five children of a family had died due to a suspected case of food poisoning.

According to police, the minors had consumed substandard food at a restaurant located in Karachi’s Saddar area and died of food poisoning, while their aunt Beena, 28, was critically ill and being treated at a private hospital.

The victim family belonged to Quetta and the deceased children included 1.5-year old Abdul Ali, four-year old Aziz Faisal, six-year old Aliya, seven-year old Tauheed and nine-year old Salvi.

