Three more infants die in Tharparkar due to malnutrition, other diseases

MITHI: Undernourishment and other health-related problems in the drought-stricken district of Tharparkar continued to take the lives of toddlers in the area.

At least three more children died on Saturday at the Civil Hospital Mithi, Tharparkar, due to malnutrition and various other diseases, according to hospital sources.

The total number of deaths has reached 26 owing to malnutrition in this ongoing month.

Every year, more than 1,000 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region, the health department added. added.

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund (UNCF) in April stated that Pakistan is among the countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.

