Three MQM-London suspects among eight arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The paramilitary forces claimed to have arrested at least eight suspects, including three Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) activists, in raids conducted in different areas of the city on Thursday.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, three suspects affiliated with MQM-L had been arrested on a tip-off from Supermarket area of Karachi. He said that the suspects were involved in street crimes, robberies and drug peddling. The suspects were identified as Naseem Akhtar, Habibullah and Haider.

The spokesperson said that five other suspects were taken into custody during raids in Baldia Town and Ittehad Town. He told the journalists that the suspects were involved in street crimes and added that illegal weapons, valuable things and narcotics recovered from their possession. The spokesperson said that all the suspects had been handed over to police for further investigation.

Earlier, nine criminals, including a worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), had been arrested in operations carried out by Pakistan Rangers Sindh in various parts of Karachi on January 5,

According to the Rangers’ spokesman, the arrested criminals were involved in street crimes, robbery, cyber crime and other heinous criminal activities.He had said illegal weapons, drugs and looted items were also recovered from possession of the criminals.

Comments

comments