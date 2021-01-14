Three Pak Navy officers promoted to rank of Rear Admiral

ISLAMABAD: Three Commodores of the Pakistan Navy have been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the promoted officers include Commodore Javed Iqbal, Commodore Muhammad Sohail Arshad and Commodore Salman Ilyas.

Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal and Rear Admiral Muhammad Sohail Arshad got commissioned in the PN in 1989, while Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas received his commission in 1990.

Read more: Pak Navy ready to give befitting response to any aggression: Naval chief

The spokesperson further said that the newly-promoted Rear Admirals are graduates of PN War College Lahore and the National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad and have vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments.

Comments

comments