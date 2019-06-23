Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Three people injured as coach catches fire in Nowshera

Nowshera

NOWSHERA: At least three people suffered burn wounds when a coach caught fire in Akkora Khattak town of Nowshera district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Rescue sources said the fire erupted in the coach because of a short circuit, which was brought under control in no time.

As a result of the blaze, three people, including a woman, suffered burn wounds and were shifted to a hospital for medical attention.

Last week, at least five people, a woman and child among them, were burnt to death while several others got injured when a gas cylinder installed in a passenger van exploded on the Zafarwal road in Narowal district.

Rescue sources relayed the ill-fated van caught fire as a CNG cylinder installed in it exploded after a collision with a passenger coach.

Consequently, five people were burnt to death and several others sustained burn wounds.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Two people injured as Faisalabad house collapses after blast

Pakistan

Karachi’s area of Korangi face unannounced power cuts

Pakistan

President Alvi to host Qatari emir at Presidency today

Pakistan

Emir of Qatar gets cricket bat signed by PM Khan


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close