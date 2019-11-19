Three people killed,10 injured as passenger coach flips in Ghotki

GHOTKI: Three people die and ten others were wounded when a passenger bus overturned due to over-speeding at Motorway in limits of Belo police station near Ghotki, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police, two women including a minor girl were killed and nearly a dozen got injured as the passenger bus immediately caught fire after the accident.

The ill-fated bus, with 45 passengers, was going to Karachi from Bannu. Police sources said that the accident occurred as the driver fell asleep during driving and lost his control over the bus.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby medical facility.

In a similar road mishap that occurred on January 22, at least 25 people were killed in Balochistan’s area of Lasbella, where a bus caught fire after meeting a collision with the truck.

Read more: BNP leader holds NHA responsible for Lasbela accident

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had expressed grief over the incident and directed the local administration to immediately provide medical assistance to the injured and transfer them to Karachi for further treatment.

Owing to the road mishap, Karachi’s Civil Hospital Burns Centre had declared emergency and directed all the on-duty doctors and staff to be ready for providing treatment to the injured, said the spokesperson Civil Hospital Burns Centre.

Comments

comments