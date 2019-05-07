Three people shot dead over personal enmity in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Three people were killed while three others got injured in a firing incident in a Lahore locality on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the firing incident took place in the Yousufabad neighbourhood near Dalazak Road in the provincial capital.

They said unidentified armed men opened fire at their rivals and sped away. As a result of the shooting, three people were killed while three others, including a passer-by, got injured.

The deceased and injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility. Their identities couldn’t be ascertained immediately.

A police official said the incident was a result of personal enmity between two groups, adding further investigation is being carried out and raids conducted to arrest the culprits.

