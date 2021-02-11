Three perish as dome of under-construction mosque collapses

LAHORE: Three people were killed while eight others got wounded after the dome of an under-construction mosque collapsed in a Lahore neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.

Rescue sources relayed the incident took place in the provincial capital’s Manawan area.

The dead and injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility, they added. Over two dozen labourers were working at the site when the incident occurred, a rescue official said.

On Feb 6, at least four members of a family had died after a residential building collapsed in a housing society in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat area. Whereas, five others were rescued alive from the debris of the collapsed building.

