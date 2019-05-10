Three shot dead, two injured over land dispute in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: Three people were gunned down and two other sustained bullet wounds over land dispute in Faiz Ganj, an area of Khairpur district, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the local police, fire were opened between two groups of Lashari clan in Khairpur’s Faiza Ganj area, resulting in death of three and injuries to two others.

The deceased were identified as a father and his two sons.

“The accused after killing his brother and nephews fled from the crime scene”, the police said and added that investigation into the matter was underway.

Earlier on March 26, three people were shot dead and four other sustained bullet injuries over matrimonial dispute in Rajanpur district of Punjab.

The incident took place in Lakha Basti of Rajanpur where two groups met an armed clash, resulting in death of three and wounds to four others.

Read more: Couple gunned down over ‘free-will’ marriage in Swabi

After getting the information about the clash, the police and rescue teams had reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the District Hospital Rajanpur.

The police said deceased include Majeed, who contracted marriage of his choice with a girl namely Farzana, three years ago, his mother and an attacker.

Comments

comments