Three shot dead, two injured over property dispute in Haripur

HARIPUR: At least three people were shot dead and two injured over a property dispute in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the incident took place in the limits of PS Khalabat, where firing claimed three lives and injured two. The deceased included a father and a son.

Getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and move the bodies to the hospital for autopsy. The assistant fled the crime scene.

According to the police, the cause of the incident is said to be a property dispute.

Read more: Three killed over old enmity in Rawalpindi

Earlier on August 23, three people had been gunned down over an old enmity in Rawalpindi.

Police had said that they were shot dead in an ambush by a rival group in Gujar Khan area of Rawalpindi. The officials had said that Ghazanfar, Mahmood and Masood were riding a motorcycle when unidentified armed men had opened fire on them in Darya Khaki area.

The assailants had managed to escape from the scene after the attack. On being informed of the incident, police and rescue officials had rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the tehsil headquarter hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Comments

comments