Three siblings crushed to death by truck in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Al least three children of a family were crushed to death and their parents suffered serious injuries when a fast-moving truck hit their motorcycle near Kamoke, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital for treatment and medico-legal formalities. The deceased were identified as Ureeda, 6, Saim, 4 and seven-month-old Eman.

Police sources said that the man, Ali Raza, along with his family, was on his way to Gujranwala when a speedy truck hit his motorcycle, leaving all his children dead.

Earlier on November 12, at least six members of a family, including children and women had been killed in a deadly road accident in Badin.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed, had rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police sources had said that the ill-fated family was travelling in their car when the vehicle had overturned near Talhar area of Badin.

