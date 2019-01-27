Three suspects arrested for selling govt medicines in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Sunday arrested three suspects involved in illegally selling government medicines in the local market, ARY News reported.

It was revealed after the West Zone Police, taking action on a tip-off, raided a house in Ittehad Town and recovered huge quantity of medicines and arrested the culprits.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Shoukat Khatian said the suspects were employees of the Lyari General Hospital.

“They would steal the medicines worth lacs of rupees in connivance with the hospital staff and remove government stamps and tags from them to sell in the market,” he said.

The SSP West said the medicines included life-saving drugs and also those that were used in operation theater.

Khatian said they used to stock the medicines at a house in Ittehad Town and supply them after changing their packing.

Police said more arrest were likely as investigation was underway.

Sindh Rangers on Sunday rounded up five suspects, including an alleged target killer affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), during raids in different areas of Karachi.

The spokesperson for the paramilitary force said MQM-L gangster Waseem Chitta, involved in target killing incidents, was arrested from Sachal Goth area.

He said four of the culprits were nabbed from Malir City and Defence Housing Authority areas. “They were involved in street crimes and drug peddling.”

The spokesman said weapons, rounds and looted valuables were recovered from the possession of the culprits.

