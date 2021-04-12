Three tellers get 18-year jail term, Rs180m fine for bank fraud

QUETTA: An accountability court handed on Monday 18-year imprisonment to three tellers after they were found guilty of committing a bank fraud, ARY News reported.

The court imposed a cumulative fine of Rs180 million on the three bankers.

Accountability Judge Allahdad Roshaan announced this verdict after hearing both the prosecution and defence sides.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the three tellers defrauded as many as 57 account holders of millions of rupees.

