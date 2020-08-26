Three terrorists of banned outfit arrested in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: A terror bid was foiled in Charsadda as the police apprehended three terrorists of banned outfit from Shab Qadar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Giving details to the media about the police action, the DPO Charsadda said that outlaws were nabbed by the police, who were planning to carry out terror activities in the area for which a suicide bomber was prepared to attack PS Shabqadar and police mobiles.

Explosives and three hand grenades were also recovered on the information given by nabbed terrorists.

Initial investigation revealed that one of the terrorist was in contact with a commander of banned outfit in Afghanistan. “Sims of Afghanistan were also recovered from custody of arrested terrorists”, the DPO said.

All three terrorists were handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for further investigations.

Earlier, in the month of June, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police had claimed to have killed four alleged terrorists during an encounter near Torkham Border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to sources, the CTD officials conducted a raid at a house in Mattani village on a tip-off about the presence of criminal elements in the area.

When the CTD personnel surrounded the terrorists, they opened indiscriminate fire on police and in the retaliatory fire, all the four terrorists were killed.

