Three-year-old girl hospitalised after rape in Chiniot

CHINIOT: A three-year-old girl has been hospitalised after allegedly being raped by a 16-year-old boy in Punjab’s Chiniot district, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that the incident took place in a suburban area Jamal Jatti in the vicinity of Saddar police station.

Father of the victim said that Sabir had raped her daughter who was playing outside the home.

Police said that raids are being conducted to arrest the suspect and further action will be taken after getting the medical examination report of the girl.

Earlier in March, an attempt to allegedly sexually abuse a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in a local area had been intercepted as the victim was shifted to a local hospital for treatment and tests.

The minor girl had been taken to District Headquarters Hospital, said the District Police Officer (DPO) of Mianwali who had confirmed the alleged sexual attempt made on her.

The DPO had said police detained the suspect involved in the minor rape bid.

