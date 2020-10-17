3-year-old girl dies after tractor driver dumps sand-loaded trolley on her

BHAKKAR: In an attempt to hide one callous negligence, a man allegedly committed a sordid crime on Saturday as he dumped the tractor’s sand-loaded trolley on a 3-year-old girl after hitting and wounding her, ARY News reported.

The tractor driver in a Punjab’s city Bhakkar allegedly hit the three-year-old girl who conceding the hit, fell on the ground wounded.

The tractor driver, reportedly, owing to the fear of consequences of his alleged criminal negligence, dumped the loaded trolley on the kid laying wounded on the ground, so to keep her hidden, the police said.

The police said the driver did it to hide the wounded minor so he could evade repercussions of his actions as he could have been charged legally for his negligence or in fact could bear the brunt of family’s anger.

Reportedly, the three-year-old had died on spot after maunds of sand was dumped on her via a giant tractor.

According to the reports, the parents and police searched the minor girl for at least three hours before her body was found buried under heaps of sand.

The police have registered the case on the complaint of the father and claimed they would soon arrest the driver.

