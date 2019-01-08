Three-year record of cold weather broken in Skardu

KARACHI: Three-year record of cold weather was broken in Skardu district and its adjacent areas as temperature dipped to -16 °C on Tuesday.

Flights between Islamabad and Skardu remained suspended due to snowfall and harsh weather.

Because of the extreme cold weather ponds, drains, lakes and rivers were frozen.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the snowfall would stop by the night in upper areas of the country.

Overall weather remained very cold and dry throughout the day.

Continental air prevailed over most parts of the country and a shallow westerly wave affected northern areas on Tuesday.

The PMD forecasted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in the next 24 hours. “Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during night/morning hours.”

