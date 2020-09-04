Man booked after month over throwing acid on family members

PESHAWAR: Police in Peshawar on Friday registered a case against a man who threw acid on his daughters, son and a wife after a month, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the accused threw acid on his family members over a domestic dispute. “The wife, two daughters and a son sustained burn wounds in the acid attack,” the Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt said.

He said that no one from the family was initially ready to register a case against the man. However, a month later, the case was registered on the complaint of the son.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of throwing acid over disputes have occurred frequently in the country.

On August 23, in a horrific incident, a woman threw acid on another woman over a property dispute in Karachi, inflicting severe burn wounds to the victim.

According to details, a 55-year-old woman suffered burn wounds after acid was thrown on her in Lashari Goth area of Malir.

Describing the entire unfortunate incident, the victim said that she went to discuss a property dispute with the accused when she threw acid on her.

“She is still threatening and harassing me and forcing to withdraw the case against her,” the female victim said and demanded of the Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi to take notice of the incident and bring the culprit to justice.

