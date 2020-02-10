Thugs resort to indiscriminate firing in Lahore after extortion money refused

LAHORE: Thugs resorted to indiscriminate firing in the vicinity of Shad Bagh situated in the provincial capital of Punjab on Monday, the incident occurred after the refusal of extortion money demanded by the perpetrators, ARY News reported.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows motorcycle riding perpetrators firing at a young man.

According to details, the young man whose name was revealed to be Imran remained safe during the attempt on his life.

Imran in a statement to the media after the incident claimed that the thugs namely, Ehsham and Aman had demanded Rs 0.5 million as extortion money from his father.

Imran further said that law enforcement was yet to take notice of the incident and register a case despite repeated attempts by the family to bring the matter to their attention.

