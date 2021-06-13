Thunder strikes in Balochistan’s Kohlu claim three lives, two injured

KOHLU: The incidents of thunderbolt strike in Balochistan’s Kohlu left three people dead and two injured amid rainfall with thunderstorm, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Heavy downpour and hailstorm destroyed Kharif crops in Sainjaar, Laasezai, Tambu and Safaid areas in the region.

The rainfall also damaged several mud huts in different parts of the district.

It is to be mentioned here that various incidents of thunderbolt strikes in Tharparkar district of Sindh last year had claimed seven lives.

The rescue workers had shifted 10 people to hospitals injured in thunder strikes in the desert region.

In the downpour in Karachi and other parts of the province, four were killed by lightning strikes in Tharparker’s Mithi and Chachro and one in Thatta.

The Met Office has said in a report that the monsoon season is expected to begin in Pakistan during the last week of June this year.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its seasonal outlook of monsoon said that the expected date of the onset of monsoon would likely to be 27-30 June.

Monsoon rainfall is expected to remain near to normal during July to September 2021 in Pakistan. The upper half of Punjab, northern Balochistan and Kashmir are likely to receive moderately above normal rainfall during the wet season.

The likely rainfall during July – September rainy season is 140.8 mm, according to the weather report.

The weather department has forecast that Karachi will receive heavier rainfall this monsoon season too.

It is to be mentioned here that the PMD has cautioned against likely flash flooding in hill torrents of Punjab, AJK and KP, while urban flooding in plain areas of Punjab, Sindh and KP, in its seasonal outlook.

