Urwa Hocane shares group photo as ‘Tich Button’ cast wraps up shoot

Actor turned producer Urwa Hocane shared a group picture as her upcoming film Tich Button’s cast wrapped up shooting in Turkey.

The starlet has kept her fans updated about the film through social media. Taking to Instagram, she shared a team picture of the upcoming romantic comedy film slated to release in early 2020.

“And it’s a wrap !! Alhumdulillah,” she captioned the photo.

Directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, co-produced by ARY Films and Urwa and Farhan Saeed’s production house, Tich Button is about love and friendship while it is filled with fun.

The film marks singer Farhan’s film debut as well as Feroze Khan’s return on the big screen. It stars Iman Ali and Sonya Hussayn in lead roles as well. The four are sharing screen space for the first time together.

Comments

comments