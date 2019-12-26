Tiger tries to pounce on kid, video goes viral

Wild animals especially tiger attacking a child is always a terrifying incident, however, not this one which saw this child being attacked twice by the mammal.

The jaw-dropping incident was captured on camera and the initial five seconds are terrifying with last seconds bringing a sigh of relief for the users.

My son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo today #raar pic.twitter.com/stw2dHe93g — RobC (@r0bc) December 22, 2019

The video, shared by Dad Rob Costelloe, is already a hit on social media and shows an Irish child standing with a fast-approaching tiger at his back.

The scary clip shows the big wildcat spotting the little boy standing by the glass near the boundary of the enclosure at the Dublin Zoo, and stopping for a bit to gain some momentum. Then within a few seconds, the tiger lunges in full attack mode only to be stopped by the glass, while people are heard laughing in the background.

“My son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo today #raar,” the father of the seven-year-old Sean wrote online while sharing the video.

Even though the boy moved away from the glass following the tiger’s prowl, the animal is still seen scratching the glass hard baffled as to what had happened.

Although the father claimed the tiger’s predatory behaviour “didn’t particularly faze him”, many online were concerned by the clip. The dad replied to many concerned that this is the second time it happened to the child.

