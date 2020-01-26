Tiger kills woman in forest division

CHANDRAPUR: A 42-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in Brahmapuri forest division of Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district who became the second victim in the same area.

According to reports, the incident took place in the forest range under Bramhapuri forest division on Friday evening a 42-year-old woman, identified as Varsha Dharmadas Jibhkate (42), was working in field. The tiger attacked and killed her on the spot who was lurking in the bushes there.

The deceased woman was a resident of Tulana-Mendha village, said reports. The dead body of the woman found 100 metres away from the field who was killed by the tiger identified as N-1.

The forest officials said two teams have been constituted to look for the big cat.

The victim’s family has been provided immediate relief of Rs 20,000 (Indian currency) and the remaining compensation will be released on completion of formalities.

In December 2019, a 25-year-old man had been killed in tiger attack in the same district. Mangesh Kopde, who had gone to collect firewood from the jungles at Jogapur in the Rajura forest range was mauled by a fully grown tiger who pounced on him while he was on his way back home.

