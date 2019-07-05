With more than one billion downloads, Tik Tok has emerged as the most popular smartphone app of the year 2018 and the magic has even entered the year 2019.

The app allows every user to get his/her 15 minutes of fame and has made many a struggling models instant stars on social media.

As a number of young people are making videos on the app with some of them becoming social meda celebrities through it, gossip pages have found a Virat Kohli lookalike using the app and the user’s videos are going viral not only on Tik Tok but also on Instagram and Facebook.

The man is Gaurav Arora and has more than 15000 followers on Instagram and is hugely popular among Indian and Pakistani users on Tik Tok.

Here are some of his popular Tik Tok videos

From the Kohli Anushka Ad

The Run Machine Kohli

‘Kohli’ for Bollywood

His Instagram bio says he is a dietitian but his page seldom shows any such posts but yes we can see him swarmed by fans wherever he goes.

Due to its huge popularity, the app’s users recently also found an Alia Bhatt lookalike on the app after a video of a user lip-syncing the ‘Gully Boy’ star’s dialogues in a video posted on the app.

