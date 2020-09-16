TikTok star Adil Rajput in hot waters for faking death

LAHORE: A complaint has been submitted in Cyber Crime Cell against TikTok star Adil Rajput and his wife Farah Adil after the latter announced the fake news of the former’s death on popular short-video app, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The complaint to lodge a cyber-crime case against Adil Rajput and Farah Adil, belonging to Punjab province’s Rahim Yar Khan district, was filed by Advocate Shahbaz Ahmed.

Advocate Shahbaz urged the authorities to lodge a case against the couple and punish them for misleading masses using the TikTok platform.

Read: TikTok star Adil Rajput’s wife announces fake news of his death

Yesterday the video went viral on social media which was originally posted on their TikTok account-followed by millions- Farah Adil, wife of Adil Rajput, announced the death of her husband. Some amongst the fans who were rendered baffled claimed that “he was receiving death threats”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video instantly went viral on social media and their fans demanded an investigation into what they termed a ‘planned car accident’ as Adil Rajput was already receiving “death threats”.

According to reports coming from their hometown Rahim Yar Khan District, After a while into Farah Adil’s video going viral, people of the area gathered outside their residence and found out that the news was a hoax.

The couple already had millions of followers due to the hilarious videos they used to post on the popular app but now people are vociferously condemning what they are terming a malicious attempt to gain followers and views on the app.

