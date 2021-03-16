TikTok to remain blocked until removal of ‘immoral content’: PHC

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has ruled that TikTok, a short video streaming application popular among youth, will remain blocked until a mechanism is devised to remove “immoral and indecent” content from the app.

A two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid, issued a three-page written order today.

“No doubt, it is apparently mere an application just for entertainment but over the period, it has become an addition to which mostly the younger generation has fallen prey. Inspired by the TikTok application, there are even reports of some teenagers having committed suicide,” the bench noted in the verdict.

“Due to such activities, the TikTok application has been banned by some of the Muslim countries and certain other countries as well.”

The bench directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block the app “until and unless some mechanism is devised to filter the material which is immoral and indecent and goes against our norms and ethics.”

