WATCH: TikTok chef makes mashed potatoes by boiling chips

A home chef’s bizarre recipe of cooking mashed potatoes by boiling chips went viral on social media.

TikTok user @Elis_kitchen, who describes himself as ‘the most evil chef’, shared a video of himself cooking his “signature cheesy mashed potatoes”.

In the TikTok video, Eli can be seen adding salt and vinegar to a pan of water. Once the water starts to boil, he empties six packets of potato chips into the pan.

He cooks the chips until they begin to lose their shape, then drains the pot with a sieve. The home chef then adds some smoked paprika and plenty of cheese to the dish, mixing it all together before taking a bite — which he called “delicious.”

This video has been viewed more than 670,000 times on TikTok.

One user said, “This made my stomach hurt hella bad.” Another wrote, “No video has ever caused me more pain than this.” A third user commented, “Cops are on their way.”

