Fake material shared frequently on TikTok, says ex-FIA official

ISLAMABAD: Former Additional Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Ammar Jaffri on Sunday said that fake material has started popping up on TikTok frequently which led to a ban on the short video app in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Sawal Ye Hai, he justified the government’s decision to ban the platform and said that reservations have also been raised on TikTok in the United States.

“Pressure will start mounting on TikTok authorities if Pakistan and other countries jointly raise their reservations on the content available on the platform,” the former FIA official said.

He said that the tactic would force Tik Tok to succumb to the pressure and remove the content.

On Saturday, Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haque while responding to the recently imposed ban on short video sharing platform Tiktok that the government had warned their management twice of reservations before finally banning it.

Talking to the media the federal minister Aminul Haque explained Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s step yesterday to ban Tiktok app in the country citing immoral content spread.

Haque said in spite of the warnings Pakistani government issued to Tiktok management on the questionable content being allowed, their management did not remove it.

He stated that PTA issued two warnings in the past three months to Tiktok with policy guidelines by the Pakistani government but it failed to abide.

He said that any content that goes against the moral values of the country, is malicious or spews anti-state ideas will not be tolerated and said that PTA repeatedly warned the app management to remove such content.

