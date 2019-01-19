TikTok finds Alia Bhatt’s lookalike

TikTok, the app which has taken the internet by storm, allows every user to get his 15 seconds of fame and is hugely popular among youth.

The app owned by China’s by China’s ByteDance, boasted 500 million users as of June 2018 following its purchase last year of Musical.ly.

As a number of young people are making videos on the app with some of them becoming social meda celebrities through it, gossip pages have found an Alia Bhatt lookalike on the app.

The video of the unnamed girl lip syncing on dialogues from Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie ‘Gully Boy’.

The video has gone viral and people are actually likening her to the ‘Student of the Year’ star.

Here are some of the comments

Some of the users, however, are objecting upon the video as they say the girl is too young to make public videos like this one on TikTok.

Alia Bhatt’s dialogues from the trailer of Zoya Akhter’s “Gully Boy” are being lip synced by several girls on Tik Tok but this girl just beat everyone because of her uncanny resemblance with the Bollywood star.

Here is the video of Alia Bhatt which inspired the girl to make a TikTok video

