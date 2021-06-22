9.8mn videos removed from TikTok over immoral content, PTA tells PHC  

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has removed 9.8 million videos on TikTok having immoral content besides also blocking 720,000 accounts uploading such content, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing the details with the Peshawar High Court (PHC) bench headed by Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan in a case pertaining to the removal of immoral content from TikTok, the director [technical] of the authority said that after their actions, the TikTok has appointed a focal person for Pakistan for the first time.

It was further conveyed that several countries have also been approached during the process for the removal of obscene content before being uploaded on the platform.

Chief Justice of the PHC Qaiser Rashid Khan directed the PTA to continue action against the video-sharing app and remarked that they do not want to shut down the platform.

He said that immoral content has inflicted the worst effects on society and action should be taken to filter such obscene material.

The court later adjourned the hearing for December 22.

It is pertinent to mention here that on June 14, National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence was briefed over compliance from Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and other social media platforms.

“Facebook even does not respond to our requests,” the NACTA official said while also lamenting the absence of data protection law and urging lawmakers to play their role in this regard.

The PTA officials during the hearing said that they act mainly on the directives of the FIA and had so far shut down all major obscene websites in the country.

He further shared that TikTok responds to their 64 percent requests, following by 35 percent compliance from Twitter.

