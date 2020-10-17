TikTok star Jannat Mirza responds to criticism by famous vlogger

TikTok star Jannat Mirza on Thursday responded to vlogger Waqar Zaka’s criticism by saying that he is criticising some TikTok stars for views and cheap fame.

Posting an Instagram story soon after popular vlogger criticised her during a vlog, Jannat Mirza said that she and some of other TikTok stars have not only created good content but have also helped other people.

“Khud ko theek krlo phir hum TikTokers ko bura bolna (you should first put your own act together before criticising us TikTok users),” wrote Jannat Mirza.

It is pertinent to note here that popular vlogger Waqar Zaka made several vlogs claiming some people told him that TikTok has a lot of talent and the ban put by PTA on the app is unjust.

In the vlogs, still available on his Facebook page, maintained that TikTok should not be banned but some TikTokers’ content is objectionable and must be banned.

In one of those vlogs, Waqar Zaka also criticised Jannat Mirza, who now boasts of 10 million followers on the app.

