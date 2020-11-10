TikTok star Jannat Mirza says not moving to Japan

Fans of Jannat Mirza may take a sigh of relief finally after the TikTok sensation clarified that she will be returning back to Pakistan soon.

Mirza, often hailed as the biggest TikTok star in the country, had earlier announced that she would be making a permanent move to Japan. The comment had come a few days after the video-sharing app was banned in Pakistan, and while the ban was lifted a while later, many of her followers assumed that Mirza’s decision was a direct result of the ban.

Bye Bye Japan..Hello Pakistan❤️

Now, weeks after the furor, Mirza has dispelled the rumours saying that the comments had nothing to do with the TikTok ban, and instead were influenced by the rising rape cases in the country. “A lot of big news channels and pages ran a headline that ‘Jannat Mirza is leaving Pakistan because of the banning culture and moving to Japan’. I never said any such thing,” said Mirza.

Braids ya khulay baal?? 🌚

“I knew TikTok would be unbanned because I was in contact with them,” she clarified, adding that she did give a statement that she will be moving to Japan, but only because of the news that was coming out from Pakistan at that time.

Mirza went on to explain, “Whenever I would watch any channel in Japan, I would see reports about women and children getting raped. The most shocking thing for me was the police officer’s statement about the motorway rape case, saying that the victim shouldn’t have gone out in the first place.”

She then reiterated that the statement was an emotional one and that she will not be moving to Japan. “I am coming back to Pakistan, however, I will come back to Japan after some months to pursue higher education,” she added.

Mirza is now back in Pakistan after an extended stay in Japan.

This queen doesn't need a king.✨🖤

